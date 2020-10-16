Ronda Rousey expected to reportedly return to WWE; details revealed 

UFC Hall of Famer and former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was last seen on WWE TV at WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey defended her RAW Women's title in the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event where she suffered a pinfall loss at the hands of Becky Lynch.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer went through the names of the Superstars who weren't drafted during WWE Draft 2020. He then reported that for Ronda Rousey, there is an expectation that she will work next year's WrestleMania 37

“[Ronda] Rousey is still under contract and was expected to do WrestleMania in Los Angeles.”

There has been a lot of speculation on Ronda Rousey's contract status with WWE. During a recent interview, Paul Heyman teased that she might have already signed a new contract but WWE is keeping it a secret.

"Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

Ronda Rousey in WWE

Ronda Rousey made her first appearance for WWE at WrestleMania 31 where she was involved in an in-ring segment with The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. She finally signed with WWE and appeared at the Royal Rumble 2018 PPV. Her in-ring debut came at WrestleMania 34 where she teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Her debut match and performance was praised by the fans and critiques.

Later that year at SummerSlam 2018, Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss to win the RAW Women's Championship. Next year, Becky Lynch won the women's Royal Rumble match and challenged Ronda Rousey for her RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35. On the road to WrestleMania, Rousey turned heel and blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality.

Later, SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair was added to the main event match, making it a Winner Takes All match, which Becky Lynch won to become the first women to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles at the same time. That was the last appearance from Ronda Rousey on WWE TV.