Paul Heyman drops big hint about Ronda Rousey's WWE contract

The WWE women's division has lost some of its star power over the last year or so. Charlotte Flair has been absent for a while, whereas Becky Lynch announced in May that she was pregnant, which will keep her out for a while. One star who has been missing for over a year is Ronda Rousey, whose last appearance in WWE came in April 2019, when she lost her RAW Women's title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

There have been rumors about Rousey's WWE future since her hiatus, but no one quite knows when the former UFC fighter will return. Paul Heyman, the current manager of Roman Reigns, has dropped a big hint about Rousey's WWE future in a recent interview that he gave.

Paul Heyman on Ronda Rousey's WWE contract

Heyman, in an interview with NYPost, hinted that Ronda Rousey could have already signed a new contract with WWE. Reports had indicated that the former UFC Champion's contract with WWE was set to expire in 2021.

Here's what Heyman said:

"Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?”

Heyman went on to praise Rousey, calling her a "trailblazer" and predicted that the former WWE RAW Women's champion will "elevate the manner in which women’s wrestling is performed" when she returns. He said that Rousey would create an environment that would set a benchmark in women's wrestling in the future.

A recent report by PWInsider revealed that Ronda Rousey is still under contract with WWE and that her current deal with the company will expire at WrestleMania 37, which will take place in April 2021. Rousey was a full-time performer with WWE for just over a year, debuting at Royal Rumble 2018 in January, before wrapping up at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.