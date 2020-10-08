Ronda Rousey still under WWE contract; Big update on her future and when her deal expires

There is perhaps no woman in the history of professional wrestling to make an impact on the industry in such a short time the way Ronda Rousey did. The former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey entered the fray in WWE after Royal Rumble 2018 and had her debut match at WrestleMania 34 - one that was considered to be among the best of the night.

It's safe to say that she took the WWE Universe by storm and adapted to professional wrestling well - essentially working a full-time schedule during her year-long tenure with the company.

Ronda Rousey would depart WWE after WrestleMania 35, where women headlined the grandest stage of them all for the first time in three-and-a-half decades. It was a monumental achievement, one that saw Ronda Rousey put over Becky Lynch - who would subsequently go on to hold the RAW Women's Championship for over a year before vacating it due to her pregnancy.

A 'pregnancy break' was the reason why Ronda Rousey left WWE to begin with, apart from the hectic full-time schedule on the road. According to PWInsider, Ronda Rousey is still in contract with WWE and her deal expires at WrestleMania 37.

However, there is no indication that she will return for the grandest stage of them all in 2021.

What's Ronda Rousey's status for an in-ring return?

Ronda Rousey hasn't shied away from the fact that she eventually wants to make an in-ring return - even if not a full-time one. She even teased a return by stating that she wanted a rematch against her friend and training partner Natalya.

Ronda Rousey was even spotted in a ring with Roddy Piper's daughter Ariel Teal Toombs after the latter resumed training following an ACL tear. Ronda Rousey has been vocal about how she idolizes Roddy Piper, which is where her "Rowdy" nickname came, in the first place.

It seems to be a "never say never" situation with Ronda Rousey. It's not hard to see her eventually make a one-off return for a big WrestleMania match - with Becky Lynch perhaps being the dream opponent in a singles match.

However, with the pandemic and uncertainty over WrestleMania 37's venue, it would likely be a stretch to imagine Ronda Rousey returning in 2021.