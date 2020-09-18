Ronda Rousey has been away from the wrestling ring since dropping the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. The former UFC Champion's hiatus has gone on longer than expected, but we could be nearing the day she finally makes her in-ring return.

WWE's official Twitter handle looked back at a 2018 match from Monday Night RAW between Ronda Rousey and Natalya.

The Rowdy One commented on the tweet and said that it was one of her favorites matches. Rousey then said that she was looking forward to having a rematch with Natalya someday.

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature! https://t.co/CVNWBU0n8m — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) September 17, 2020

Where is Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey was most recently spotted training with Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper. The images of her training in the wrestling ring reignited the speculation regarding a potential return to the WWE.

It was noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter a couple of months ago that Ronda Rousey is not expected to be back until next year's WrestleMania. There is no guarantee that she would even be available for WrestleMania 37.

Ronda Rousey's return would undoubtedly be saved up for a special event where the WWE could get the fans back. Ronda Rousey was also in the news not too long ago for her controversial comments about the wrestling fanbase. The former RAW Women's Champion called the fans ungrateful, and she attracted a reasonable amount of heat for her statements.

Ronda Rousey regularly posts videos on her YouTube channel, and the content she has been producing of late has been really entertaining.

Triple H had revealed back in May that the WWE would love to have Ronda Rousey back whenever she is ready to return.

"Of course, we want her. Of course, we do. One of the greatest performers for us ever. We still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda], and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]."

Ronda Rousey is a mainstream attraction that the WWE would want to have at a big PPV. The proposed Evolution 2.0 PPV or a WrestleMania 37 match are the most likely options for Rousey. We'll keep you updated on Ronda Rousey's status.