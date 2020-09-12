Ronda Rousey spotted training with Roddy Piper's daughter

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently seen training with Ariel Teal Toombs, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper.Toombs posted a picture on her official Instagram, in which she can be seen training with The Baddest Woman on the Planet, and Deimos, another professional wrestler. In another picture, she can be seen hanging out with Ronda, Deimos and former WWE Superstar JTG.

Toombs updated fans in her post, stating that it has been six months since her ACL/meniscus reconstruction was done and she's ready to train again.

Ronda Rousey was very close to Ariel Teal Toomb's father, Roddy Piper

Back when Ronda Rousey was yet to arrive in WWE, she was given approval to use the moniker of 'Rowdy' by Roddy Piper himself. She continued using it when she debuted in early 2018.

Rousey had a year-long stint in WWE which saw her winning the WWE RAW Women's Championship and then hold it for months on end. She finally lost the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

As for Teal Piper, she made an appearance in AEW last year, when she competed in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out. Judging from her Instagram post, an injury had kept her from getting into the ring for the last six months or so.