"He has not set the world on fire" - Jim Cornette comments on former WWE star signing an extension with AEW

Jim Cornette commented on Matt Hardy re-signing with AEW after his initial deal with the company expired a few weeks back.

The former WWE manager pointed out that while Matt Hardy hasn't set the world on fire since joining AEW, the signing of Jeff Hardy has given him a new lease of life in Tony Khan's company.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the former manager stated that the timing of Jeff Hardy's release from WWE was 'serendipitous'. He stated that if Matt Hardy didn't do any of his supernatural stuff, the Hardy Boyz could be great in their new surroundings.

"But no, obviously the reason why this extension was signed is 'cause Jeff became available and I'm not saying that Tony would have fired him otherwise, but, let's face it, he was replaceable until Jeff showed up. He has not set the world on fire as far as being someone that they could not do without.''

Cornette stated that he doesn't know how much money Matt is making, but he believes the signing of Jeff would've been fortunate for the AEW star.

''I don't know how much money he's making, so if it was. They brought him in as a top wrestler and now he's an underneath manager. So if he still makes the same amount of money he was when they brought him in, obviously they would have looked at that. But now with Jeff, he's got the new lease on life and they gotta lock him up. So that was serendipitous timing. Alright, I guess that was that." (00:30 - 01:15)

The Hardy Boyz will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin beat the Butcher via count out on AEW Rampage. After the match, the rest of the Andrade Family Office invaded the ring and proceeded to beat down the former TNT Champion and Sting.

The Hardy Boyz made the save and the heels exited the ring, making their way to the ramp. Matt Hardy then challenged the Butcher, the Blade and Private Party to a huge eight-man tag team match against Matt, Jeff Hardy, Darby Allin and Sting on Dynamite next week.

Jeff Hardy made his in ring debut for Tony Khan's company last week on the St. Patrick's Day edition of Dynamite. The Hardy Boyz defeated Private Party and next week, Jeff Hardy will look to pick up his second win in All Elite Wrestling.

Are you happy to see Jeff Hardy back in the ring? What are your thoughts on Cornette's comments? Sound off below!

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Jeff Hardy in AEW? Yes No 7 votes so far