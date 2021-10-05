AEW News Roundup: "He's incapable"- legendary manager takes a massive dig at Jon Moxley, former WWE Superstar wants to work with Adam Cole (October 4th, 2021)

Welcome back to another thrilling edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we pile up all the biggest news stories coming from All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's edition with wrestling expert Jim Cornette, who lambasted Jon Moxley for his recent performance on the Dynamite episode. A former Intercontinental Champion wants to share the ring with Adam Cole.

In another eye-catching development, WCW legend Konnan revealed that the entire female locker room has a liking for a rising star. An Indian star has expressed his desire to face Paul Wight.

And last but not least, CM Punk shared his thoughts on doing commentary in AEW. Now, without further ado, let's dive into an in-depth look at these news stories.

#5 Legendary manager lambasts former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the recently concluded Trios match featuring the team of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Darby Allin against Bear Country and Anthony Greene on Dynamite.

While speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend recalled a spot when the referee neglected the ongoing tussle outside the ring.

Cornette even took a shot at the entire production crew for not shooting notable moments in the match:

"Moxley, he's the one to blame here. He can't even have a match with job guys. They jump-started a match with job guys on the floor, and while Darby Allin and Anthony Greene were in the ring trying to do wrestling spots, everybody else was fighting on the floor with the referee paying no attention to what was going on on the floor. The cameras weren't even shooting it. Just every once in a while, the shooting was going on in the ring, you see somebody throwing punches on the other side. So, the babyfaces won this obviously, and then they throw Anthony Greene to Sting, and he gives the Scorpion Death Drop," Jim Cornette said.

He then stated that AEW needed an excuse to put their babyface stars on the show and that their match wasn't up to the mark. He even took a massive jibe at Jon Moxley, calling him incapable of wrestling in these bouts:

"It was an excuse to put the babyface on the show, but why do you have to have six-way chaos in a match with job guys? It looks like every other f**king match. He's incapable, Moxley, of having any other kind of match whatsoever. So, you know, it wasn't horrible because there was names, but it wasn't a good match," Jim Cornette revealed.

