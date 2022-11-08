 Jim Cornette "p***ed off" after recent AEW match

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette found himself feeling annoyed in a unique way following the recent AEW TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Marina Shafir.

The title bout was the second time this year that Shafir attempted to wrestle the gold away from the undefeated champion. Her first attempt came on an episode of AEW Rampage in April 2022. The clash, which took place on the most recent edition of Dynamite, was different in the sense that Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero provided live commentary.

It's safe to say that Jim Cornette wasn't a fan of the match. The former WWE manager stated on the latest edition of his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, that he was angry at the fact that AEW had managed to showcase the match without getting themselves kicked off the air.

"Here we go, the match we’ve all been waiting for ladies and gentleman, Jade Cargill versus Marina Shafir, and when they announced this especially when it was going to be on live TV I said ‘okay, we must watch because this could be historic.’ I’m p***ed off that they figured out a way—I’ve never seen this before, but they figured out a way to have this match on live television and still not get kicked off the air. They just didn’t show it, they had the match, but the only time they put a camera on it was basically when the girls weren’t touching each other.” [1:48:17-1:48:56]

Once the match had ended, Cargill attempted to get her belt back off of Nyla Rose, who has had possession of it for several weeks. However, Rose managed to escape, leaving Cargill once again frustrated.

Jim Cornette did have sympathy for an AEW star following Dynamite

Following Jade Cargill defending her title against Marina Shafir, AEW Dynamite was headlined by Samoa Joe defending his ROH Television Championship against Brian Cage. The match ended with Joe retaining his title via submission.

However, Jim Cornette was not impressed with what he saw. He was openly critical of the fact that ROH hasn't been presented on TV properly. But the former WWE manager did give the benefit of the doubt to Samoa Joe, with Cornette saying that the whole outcome of the main event and its aftermath wasn't his fault.

“It’s not [Samoa] Joe’s fault, it might be [Brian] Cage’s fault but it’s not Joe’s fault and it’s not even Ring of Honor’s fault." [2:06:16-2:06:22]

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

#AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS It's time for the Main Event!!! Samoa Joe vs Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title is underway!! It's time for the Main Event!!! Samoa Joe vs Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title is underway!! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/YlbNcO9XWB

Cornette went on to say that he feels like AEW President Tony Khan might be burying the likes of Samoa Joe, Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs despite the fact that they are getting featured on a regular basis.

