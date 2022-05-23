"I'm like what the f***" - Jim Cornette points out one major flaw with recent AEW segment

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has given his thoughts on Serena Deeb's segment from the most recent episode of Dynamite. Deeb stole the AEW Women's Championship belt from Thunder Rosa last Wednesday.

During the May 18th edition of Dynamite, the 35-year-old interrupted Tony Schiavone before cutting a promo on how she felt disrespected by several AEW personalities. The list included Thunder Rosa's mentor and friend Dustin Rhodes. She also highlighted the long list of hurdles in her professional wrestling career.

Now, Jim Cornette has weighed in with his opinion on Deeb's promo. Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that the former WWE star was correct in saying that she had to get plastic surgery upon her transition to the Stamford-based promotion's main roster.

"I did hear her say ‘you know my trials and tribulations I put breast implants in to please old perverts.’ And that was true she did get the t*** when she got up to-all of my OVW girls that were so beautiful and so talented and so nice and had regular good-looking t***. And then they all went to the WWE and got plastic surgery and b**b implants and everything and looked like everybody else." (3:02:04-3:02:39)

However, Cornette noted that the segment ran too long. He also highlighted that there wasn't nearly enough time for the main event between Adam Cole and Jeff Hardy.

"Thunder Rosa accidentally elbows Dustin and is like ‘oh my gosh’ so that Serena can hit Thunder Rosa with the title belt and then steal the belt, and then I’m like ‘what the f*** we’ve got nine minutes.’ By the time we get to the main event we’ve got nine minutes on the air for the first ever meeting between Adam Cole and f****** Jeff Hardy." (3:03:30-3:03:50)

Serena Deeb will get the chance to capture Thunder Rosa's title at AEW Double or Nothing

On May 29th at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Deeb will get her opportunity to become the AEW Women's Champion officially.

Serena will challenge Thunder Rosa for the title in what will be the third meeting between the two women in All Elite Wrestling. The first two matches took place in 2020, with both performers securing a win each.

The title match in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be the all-important bout for one of the richest prizes in women's wrestling. Who will walk away as champion? Stay tuned to all of AEW's programming to see this rivalry play out.

