"Maybe Tony ought to have these guys booking" - Jim Cornette lavishes praise on top AEW stars for recent match

Jim Cornette recently lavished praise on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for their first-ever singles match against each other on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Harwood and Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, went to war in the qualifying match for the Owen Hart Tournament at the Wednesday night show. The back-and-forth bout ended with Dax Harwood rolling up Cash Wheeler for the win, after which both performers embraced and walked off to the back together.

Fans and critics have been singing praises of the match ever since it went down, with Jim Cornette the latest to join the party. Speaking on the newest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that Harwood and Wheeler's bout from Dynamite was "flawless."

He also pointed out how FTR has had the best tag team match in WWE NXT and AEW history and the best bout of the WrestleMania 38 weekend against The Briscoes at ROH: Supercard of Honor. Furthermore, Cornette added that Tony Khan should consider handing them booking duties since the duo has proved themselves at virtually everything they do.

"So, now FTR has had the best match we ever saw in NXT, the best tag team match at least; they had the best match on the WrestleMania 38 weekend in ROH against The Briscoes; they've had the best tag team match we have ever seen in AEW, a couple of times and now they have a flawless singles match with each other. Maybe Tony (Khan) ought to have these guys booking and popping corn because they can do everything else," said Jim Cornette (10:51 - 11:44)

AEW could have big plans for FTR at Double or Nothing

It's safe to say that FTR currently has more momentum than any other tag team on AEW's roster, including Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. Harwood and Wheeler's hot streak of great recent matches against The Briscoes and The Young Bucks, both of which they also won, left the fans enthralled.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWDynamite Defend those AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR at Double or Nothing you cowards. Defend those AEW World Tag Team Championships against FTR at Double or Nothing you cowards.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/wUIIkUKAtY

Moreover, the duo also recently made their intentions clear about winning the AEW Tag Team Championships when they confronted Jurassic Express and reDRagon on Dynamite's April 13th episode. With ROH and AAA Tag Titles already across their waists, it's safe to say Harwood and Wheeler could challenge for the gold at the upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

