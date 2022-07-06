"What this f***ing guy's deal is" - Jim Cornette questions AEW for featuring popular star heavily on television

Jim Cornette recently questioned why AEW regularly features Danhausen on its weekly shows and pay-per-view events.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Danhausen teamed up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) against Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn). For most of the match, the mysterious star was mauled by the heels but managed to pin Austin after Anthony Bowens accidentally hit him with a crutch.

Discussing the bout on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette noted that AEW hadn't given an apparent reason for Danhausen's consistent TV time. The legendary manager added that the latter lacked the physical tools to be a wrestler.

"And it has still never been explained, has it? Not only what this f***ing guy's deal is? But why? If this guy is allowed to wrestle in AEW, why can't anybody else off the street come in? Why? Because he has no physique, he's got no size, he doesn't look in any way intimidating." [From 3:57 - 4:23]

Check out the clips from this episode:

In October 2021, Danhausen suffered a broken tibia and fibula, and a metal rod had to be placed in his leg. He later made his AEW debut on the January 26 edition of Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 31-year-old.

Jim Cornette believes AEW's The Gunn Club could be the best heel tag team in the future

During the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette was amazed at The Gunn Club's understanding of the wrestling business. The former WWE manager claimed Austin and Colten could be the best villain duo in a few years.

"In my opinion, the Gunn boys, Austin and Colten, have the potential to be the best in-ring heel tag team in the business in a few years. They work hard, they get it, they're very animated, and when they smooth out and get some muscle memory on their experience, they are gonna drop the 10% of animatedness that make them a little awkward, and the rest of the animation is welcome because nobody else does it anymore."

Milo Vega SkyGuy @TotallyClowning Love or hate them, one day Gunn Club are gonna be a top tag team in the world and I cannot wait Love or hate them, one day Gunn Club are gonna be a top tag team in the world and I cannot wait https://t.co/7JQVGGA9P2

After losing last week, Gunn Club and The Acclaimed had a heated discussion following Anthony Bowens' failed interference. Billy Gunn then shoved Austin as he seemingly sided with the rapping duo. Fans will have to wait and see if this angle leads to a feud between the two sides in the future.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far