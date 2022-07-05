Jim Cornette feels AEW duo has the potential to be the best heel tag team in the business

Jim Cornette recently lavished praise at Austin and Colten Gunn, saying the AEW duo could potentially become the best heel tag team in wrestling down the line.

The Gunn Club has slowly established itself as a highly-entertaining tag team, even though they haven't won any significant feuds in Tony Khan's promotion yet. Last week on AEW Dynamite, the tandem teamed up with Max Caster in a six-man tag match against FTR and Danhausen. Though they failed to come up on the winning side, Austin and Colten won plaudits from fans for their performance.

Among many impressed with The Gunn Club's performance is Jim Cornette. Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran predicted that Billy Gunn's sons could become one of the best heel tag teams in the industry a few years from now.

"In my opinion, the Gunn boys, Austin and Colten, have the potential to be the best in-ring heel tag team in the business in a few years. They work hard, they get it, they're very animated, and when they smooth out and get some muscle memory on their experience, they are gonna drop the 10% of animatedness that make them a little awkward, and the rest of the animation is welcome because nobody else does it anymore," said Jim Cornette. ( From 2:48 - 3:21)

Check out the full video below:

The veteran manager added that though the duo can be a bit extra "animated," it's also a trait that makes them stand apart from others.

Road Dogg also thinks highly of AEW's Gunn Club

A few weeks ago, WWE legend Road Dogg also said he was optimistic about his former tag team partner Billy Gunn's sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, becoming huge stars in AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer highlighted that he spent time with the duo at wrestling conventions and said they were "funny," "entertaining," and "athletic."

"If you ask me, that’s the name of the game... I’ve spent a lot of time with them at these signings because Billy has brought them with him, and I’ve almost gotten to know them as peers. So funny, so entertaining, athletic. Huge stars. They’re going to be huge stars and if they’re not, it’s somebody else’s fault, that’s for damn sure,” said Road Dogg.

Anthony Bowens @Bowens_Official



RT if you want Acclaimed and the Ass Boys ACTION FIGURES



LIKE if you want a Scissor Me, Daddy Ass T-shirt



DO BOTH IF YOU LOVE THE ACCLAIMED I still believe in usRT if you want Acclaimed and the Ass Boys ACTION FIGURESLIKE if you want a Scissor Me, Daddy Ass T-shirtDO BOTH IF YOU LOVE THE ACCLAIMED I still believe in usRT if you want Acclaimed and the Ass Boys ACTION FIGURESLIKE if you want a Scissor Me, Daddy Ass T-shirtDO BOTH IF YOU LOVE THE ACCLAIMED ✂️🍑 https://t.co/MokBgRPOOF

Gunn Club is currently involved in an intriguing storyline, with dissension teased between Billy Gunn and his sons after last week's match on AEW Dynamite. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out in the coming episodes.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far