"He's already f**king buried" - Jim Cornette roasts AEW's decision to make former WWE Superstar lose a recent match

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the match between Dax Harwood and Jay Lethal, which took place on last week's AEW Dynamite.

The two stars locked horns in a singles bout on the show as FTR geared up to team up with TNT champion Wardlow to face Lethal and IMPACT Wrestling's Motor City Machine Guns. The match was fairly even, but the former ROH star reversed a move by Dax into a pinfall, leading to his victory.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the 60-year-old explained why the AEW match did not prove anything despite being a noteworthy wrestling contest.

"Dax Harwood and Jay Lethal just had a better wrestling match than anything on this episode of Dynamite or in last several weeks but all it proved was that Dax can't beat a guy that could even beat a company mascot. It did not help Jay. And it hurts Dax. It does not help Jay because he is already f**king buried because he got beaten by the goddamn joke wrestler. And everybody else when he first came in." [3:15:57 - 3:16:27]

Jim Cornette further explains why AEW star Dax Harwood was penalized

The former WWE manager elaborated further on what he thought of the bout.

In the same podcast, he opined that Dax Harwood was penalized for being a better worker than everybody else on the AEW roster.

"Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal. The drawback to this is they penalized Dax for being able to outwork everybody on the f**king roster and being a great worker by having come in as a member of a tag team and doing a job in a single match which wouldn't be bad. No shame in losing to Jay Lethal but Jay is another guy who came in and lost his first three or four matches on television." [3:15:03 - 3:15:37]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Jay Lethal steals the win in the last second of that exchange! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Jay Lethal steals the win in the last second of that exchange! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/Mf0aQmWMzS

Harwood is currently one half of FTR - a promising tag team in AEW who have already won the AAA Tag Team Championships and the ROH Tag Team Titles.

