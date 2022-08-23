"He's got no charisma" - Jim Cornette slams AEW for over pushing WWE legend's protege

Jim Cornette went off on AEW for what he claimed "over pushing" of WWE legend Chris Jericho's faction member, Daniel Garcia.

Garcia went toe-to-toe with his wrestling hero, Bryan Danielson, in a best 2 out of 3 falls match last week on Dynamite. He took Danielson to the limit but eventually succumbed to the latter's LeBell Lock.

Over the past few months, Dragon Slayer has been regularly featured on AEW television due to his tremendous technical wrestling acumen. He's had matches against Danielson, CM Punk and Jon Moxley, among others.

However, on The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager went straight to the point by saying the 23-year-old has no business being on television consistently. Cornette noted that it might take a while before Garcia can accumulate some personality.

"Folks, he didn't steal my dog. He hasn't s**t on my front porch. I'm just telling you, he's been over pushed and under-fleshed out. They started using him from the start on every television show because somebody likes him, I guess, personally. He's got no charisma, he's got no gimmick, he's got no personality, he's got no promo. In five years, he might grow up enough to have on but right now, zilch." [from 2:44 - 3:13]

Garcia will be featured again on this week's Dynamite, as he will have an upcoming conversation with Jericho amidst possible dissension within the Jericho Appreciation Society ranks.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette thought that Daniel Garcia's spot should be for someone else's

On the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said that he believes that Bryan Danielson should've had more quality opponents other than Daniel Garcia.

Cornette pointed this out after praising the former WWE Champion for being the complete package. He added that the American Dragon should be facing a wrestler who is charismatic and credible enough like Ricky Starks.

"Can you imagine if they gave that spot to a Ricky Starks? Can you imagine if they gave that spot to anybody with any f**king potential whatsoever in the next three to five years to sell a f**king ticket? Somebody with personality, somebody with a goddamn oomph to 'em. Somebody that doesn't look like another interchangeable white boy on and indie show doing wrestling holds." [from 0:42 - 1:10]

As of the moment, Garcia is in the middle of a conflict involving Danielson and his JAS leader, Chris Jericho. This came after he shockingly fended off The Wizard's attack on The American Dragon last week on Dynamite.

It will be interesting to see if the 23-year-old will remain as a JAS member after his conversation with the former WWE star.

