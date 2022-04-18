WWE Hall-of-Famer claims that AEW star MJF might be a world champion soon

Jim Ross recently stated that MJF will be a future World Heavyweight Champion in AEW.

The Salt of the Earth is currently in a heated rivalry with Wardlow, his former bodyguard in The Pinnacle. Recently, Mr. Mayhem has been storming into AEW events due to him being 'banned'.

The Long Islander suffered an upset loss against 'Captain' Shawn Dean last week on Dynamite, thanks to Wardlow's interference.

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Ross was asked which star he would like to see win the AEW World Championship. He responded by saying Friedman should be the one winning it after Hangman Page and claimed that it would happen soon:

"MJF will definitely be the AEW Worlds Champion at some point in time. I suggest sooner than later, this year as in sooner. I don’t have that written down," Ross said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jim Ross once compared MJF to this WWE personality

Previously, Ross complimented Maxwell Jacob Friedman for his work on the microphone. He even compared the 26-year-old star to Paul Heyman.

During an episode of Grilling JR last year, Ross stated that The Salt of the Earth was an athletic version of the legendary manager. JR added that he saw potential in Heyman during the early stages of the 56-year-old's career:

"Let me tell you this, statement of the night may be that MJF is a younger, actually athletic version of Paul Heyman. I was around Paul Heyman when he was in his 20s a lot and I helped Paul a great deal back when nobody wanted to work with him because he was so obstinate in their view. Well, I saw talent."

Friedman and Wardlow's rivalry has gone to a whole new level as the latter recently asked for a contract release. Meanwhile, JR's praise adds to the number of wrestling personalities who have been wowed by the Long Islander.

