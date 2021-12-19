"A younger, actually athletic version of Paul Heyman"- WWE Hall of Famer on top AEW star

Jim Ross has heaped praise on AEW star MJF by comparing him to legendary WWE manager Paul Heyman.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has quickly picked up steam ever since stepping foot in All Elite Wrestling. At 25, his ability to cut top-notch promos has caught everyone's attention. He is lauded as one of, if not the best, talkers in pro wrestling today.

While speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, the AEW commentator credited Tony Khan for not overexposing MJF's character. Ross even called The Pinnacle leader for being 'smart' at keeping himself fresh on television:

"I think Tony Khan is booking MJF perfectly because he's not overexposing him. He's keeping him fresh. Of course, Max is really great at keeping himself fresh because Max loves Max. I don't blame him. If he doesn't have his own back, who does? He's very smart," said JR.

Hovid-1️⃣9️⃣🏳️‍🌈 @Barrowboy77 Can’t stand this dude but @The_MJF mic and promo skills are some of the best in the industry giving his short time on @AEW prime time Can’t stand this dude but @The_MJF mic and promo skills are some of the best in the industry giving his short time on @AEW prime time https://t.co/Ym8B4Bt2fZ

The veteran believes AEW's MJF is a younger version of Paul Heyman. JR recalled how tough it was for everyone to work with Heyman since he was so 'obstinate,' yet the commentator saw talent in him:

“Let me tell you this, statement of the night may be that MJF is a younger, actually athletic version of Paul Heyman. I was around Paul Heyman when he was in his 20s a lot and I helped Paul a great deal back when nobody wanted to work with him because he was so obstinate in their view. Well, I saw talent," Jim Ross said. (H/T Fightful)

Paul Heyman has served as a talking weapon to big names like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, among others. Although MJF may not be on Heyman's level right now, to be compared to a master on the mic like that is great for the 25-year-old.

MJF will be in action on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match.



is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like. CM Punk doesn’t deserve this match.And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match. #MJFTR is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like. CM Punk doesn’t deserve this match. And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match. #MJFTR is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like. https://t.co/yEoz8W4O5m

After successfully retaining his Dynamite Diamond Ring for a third consecutive time, MJF will now shift its focus to his ongoing feud with CM Punk. Both men will face each other in a trios match, involving FTR and Sting & Darby Allin.

Also Read Article Continues below

The bout will go down during the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite next week. Given the animosity between the two teams, fans can rest assured of a hard-hitting contest between them next week on AEW Dynamite.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think MJF's mic skills are comparable to Paul Heyman? Yes No 4 votes so far