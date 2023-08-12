Jim Ross shares his take on the backstage difference between AEW Collision and Dynamite

WWE veteran Jim Ross has had the opportunity to work on both Collision and Dynamite during his time in AEW. He recently brought up the difference between the two brands in terms of backstage atmosphere.

While Dynamite is the flagship show of the Jacksonville-based promotion, the addition of Collision has brought a fresh new brand into the fold. So far, the new show has focused on elevating select talents like Andrade and Ricky Starks. Ratings for Collision have also been generally better than expected, although their latest episode suffered going head-to-head against SummerSlam.

According to Jim Ross' comments on his Grilling JR podcast, the atmosphere of the two AEW brands is quite different.

“The atmosphere at Collision, in my opinion, is entirely different than the mindset and the atmosphere at Dynamite. There’s less people, less crew, less talents, so it’s a lot calmer. I think the talents have more time to work their matches out. It’s just a different atmosphere, and it’s a good atmosphere. Always fun. Good seeing the talents.'' (H/T: Fightful)

Jim Ross' AEW contract is reportedly ending soon

While Good Ol' JR has been a staple of the pro-wrestling industry, he may be coming toward the end of his career.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Jim's contract would be up in September this year.

"Jim Ross returned on the 8/5 Collision. He only came out to do the main event of CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks. It was not announced ahead of time he’d be there, nor mentioned during the show until his music played. He’d previously said and told us he was targeting London as a hoped for date for his return but beat that by three weeks. His contract expires in September." [H/T : WrestleTalk]

Whether the veteran will renew his AEW contract or step away, is something only time will tell.

