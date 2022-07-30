"I didn't even tell Vince this" - WWE legend recalls making a special agreement when signing Brock Lesnar

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross has shed light on a special agreement he got into with Jay Robinson while getting a young Brock Lesnar signed to the promotion.

Ross is currently signed with AEW as a commentator and senior advisor and had three stints with the Stamford-based promotion. He was at the forefront of the deal with Gerald Brisco, who worked as a talent scout for WWE for many years.

On a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the 70-year-old revealed that they spoke to Brock's head coach Jay Robison about signing the star when he was a junior.

"That was the deal that we, Gerry Brisco and I made with the head coach [Jay Robinson] at Minnesota Wrestling...I was ready to sign him right away. I didn't need to see his senior year, I was ready to go, 'I got a check for you, let's go'... He knew that his team had a chance to win the National Championship. One of the reasons would be that Brock would win the Heavyweight Division. So we made a deal," said Ross.

He continued and highlighted why he did not inform Vince McMahon about the "closed door" deal.

"One of those closed door deals with Jay and I didn't even tell Vince this because he would've said 'oh no, that doesn't matter. Give him more money, he'll come'...Then all of a sudden we make this deal, help Gerry, help Jay and, quite frankly, help Brock maturity-wise to stay in school." (6:24-7:50)

Gerald Brisco narrates how he struck a deal with Jay Robinson for WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

The 75-year-old, who initially worked for Vince's company as an in-ring performer, gave his insight on his discussion with Jay Robinson about The Beast Incarnate.

On a recent episode of WrestlingINC Daily, Brisco said that Robinson gave the green light to sign the young talent after the former gave him a word that they wouldn't distract Brock.

"But I think I called Jay [Robinson]. I said, 'Jay, I know Brock is a junior, but I want him for WWE,' and he said, 'I'll tell you what I'll do, if you give me your word, he got one more year here. If you give me your word that you won't distract Brock,' because Jay Robinson told me this himself, 'Brock is easily distracted because he wants to do so many things.'"

Fast forward to today, Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant forces in the wrestling industry. He is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

