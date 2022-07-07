Jon Moxley retains the Interim AEW World Championship against the 35-year-old star in the main event on Dynamite

Earlier in the main event of Dynamite, Jon Moxley had his first Interim AEW World Championship defense against an unlikely opponent, House of Black's Brody King.

King faced Moxley after he prevailed at Royal Rampage last Friday by eliminating Darby Allin. Meanwhile, Mox won the world title against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door and was also victorious at Blood and Guts last week.

In the opening stages, both men clobbered each other with but King gained control with a sidewalk slam on Mox. The Interim AEW World Champion responded with a series of chops, bites and eventually a superplex from the top turnbuckle.

Approaching the closing moments, another back-and-forth ensued but Brody hit a massive lariat. King pulled Moxley up to the mat with a sleeper and charged with a cannon ball for a near-fall.

The Purveyor of Violence quickly turned on the jets as he suddenly hit the Paradigm Shift but couldn't get the cover. Moxley applied the Bulldog Choke turned sleeper hold but King got away by using a backdrop slam.

Still, it didn't faze the interim world champion as he immediately locked in the Bulldog choke. Moxley then turned his hips, making Brody pass out to successfully retain the title.

With Brody King behind him, it will be interesting to see who will be the next contender for Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship. Fans will have to tune in for the coming weeks to witness who will step up to The Purveyor of Violence.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far