Joey Janela pulled from AEW Dynamite amid COVID-19 concerns

Just a couple of hours before Dynamite, AEW have announced that Joey Janela has been pulled from tonight's show. The decision comes after he came in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual at an independent show.

Janela was scheduled to face Kenny Omega in the first round of the World title Eliminator tournament on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

AEW and Joey Janela learned today that he had exposure to a known COVID-19 positive person at an independent show. For that reason we are pulling him until such time as he is cleared to return consistent with our protocols. pic.twitter.com/V8TJiAhuNF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020

This news broke shortly after independent wrestler AJ Gray, who was Joey Janela's opponent from this past Saturday's GCW The Last Resort event, revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gray revealed on Twitter that he was tested this past Monday after having three negative tests following The Collective shows from two weeks ago. The Collective events were under criticism following independent wrestlers testing positive for the virus following the shows in Indianapolis.

AJ Gray tweeted out the following:

Well, I got some bad news....



Last COVID test just came back.... and I tested positive....



I don’t really have any symptoms at all, but I’m still stuck on a 14 day quarantine, so yeah... this blows. — Aj Gray (@RichHomieJuice) October 21, 2020

We reached out to Gray for a statement, in which he said the following:

"I tested negative post collective 3 times. I did not test positive til Monday (two days ago.) GCW nor Joey (Janela) ie (are) at fault. I came in contact with a positive person in Nashville after my flight home."

We would like to thank AJ for this statement and wish him well on this serious matter.

Joey Janela replaced by Sonny Kiss in the World title Eliminator

In the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament @KennyOmega will now face @SonnyKissXO in the first round tonight on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/LgESLviA43 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 21, 2020

AEW acted fast and announced Joey Janela's tag team partner, Sonny Kiss, as his replacement for tonight's AEW Dynamite. He will now face Kenny Omega in the first round of the World title Eliminator. This is a huge opportunity for Kiss, now with the chance to become the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

The other first-round matches will be Hangman Page facing Colt Cabana, Wardlow versus Jungle Boy and Penta El Zero M against his brother Rey Fenix. The finalists of the tournament will face off at AEW Full Gear.

We hope Joey Janela remains safe from the virus and will have coverage on tonight's AEW Dynamite tonight.