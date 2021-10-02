Jon Moxley amongst top stars announced for No.1 Contender's Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite

Next week, Jon Moxley will participate in the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Dynamite for the show's second anniversary. Five other top stars were announced: Andrade El Idolo, PAC, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy. A mystery participant or The Joker will be unveiled at the match.

Former AEW world champion Jon Moxley will be one of the favorites heading into the monumental clash. The match should be excellent with the caliber of wrestlers involved, especially PAC, whose high flying, all-action style fits well in a match with this sort of a stipulation.

Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy were announced for the match shortly after Orange Cassidy defeated Jack Evans in a hair vs. hair match during the main event of AEW Rampage in Rochester.

Could we see Hangman Adam Page return to AEW next week?

The biggest story heading into the Casino Ladder Match at AEW Dynamite will be the seventh entrant. As has been the norm in AEW, all Casino gimmick matches involve a surprise entrant.

As much as fans would love to see a new big name, nothing will hype the crowd more than Hangman Adam Page returning on Wednesday. The Millennial Cowboy has been absent since the Super Elite laid him out in a vicious beatdown.

The ladder match is the perfect opportunity for him to catapult himself to the top of the rankings. Apart from Page, many free agents are available, including Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy) and Johan (fka Bronson Reed).

Although unlikely, AEW could have someone from IMPACT Wrestling like Moose or Rich Swann appear on the show as both have a history with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Who do you think will be The Joker at the Casino Ladder match next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

