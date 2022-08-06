Jon Moxley defends title on Rampage in brutal match against recent AEW debutant

Mance Warner made his debut against Serpentico yesterday and took on Jon Moxley for the Interim World Title match on today's episode of AEW Rampage. In a promo released by the promotion yesterday, Warner had promised the match would be a "fight."

The match kicked off outside the ring as the current champion snap suplexed Mance onto a steel chair. Warner fought back and landed a clothesline on the former WWE star. They got back into the ring and exchanged a series of chops. Moxley was quick to hit a drop kick and lock in figure four.

Warner, who still has scheduled dates with MLW, escaped submission and applied for a sliding boot. The fight went back outside the ring, and it was Mance's turn to apply a suplex on the steel chair. He followed it up with a brutal DDT.

Warner continued his assault and hit a spinebuster on Moxley but the Blackpool Combat Club member survived. Jon Moxley was once again busted open. The Tennesse native found some chairs to humiliate Moxley but the latter countered by injuring his right hand and arm. It was the challenger's turn to bleed.

The bout moved back to the ring, and Warner landed a high knee. The Interim World Champion managed to lock in the Kimura. He kicked his opponent in the teeth repeatedly and choked Warner out for the submission.

Jon Moxley once again showed why he is the world champion, but his real test is not far away as CM Punk's return is imminent. We will have to wait and see how the two stars are booked moving forward.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far