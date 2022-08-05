Mance Warner reportedly still signed with local promotion following AEW debut

Mance Warner made his AEW debut against Serpentico just weeks after returning to Major League Wrestling.

There was a lot of speculation over the wrestler's status with MLW after he was spotted on the August 3 set of AEW tapings, scheduled to be featured on Dark: Elevation and Rampage. Mance Warner will face Jon Moxley for the Interim World Title on Rampage.

According to Fightful, it has been confirmed that the star has not been contracted under MLW since the promotion announced his return two months back. However, Warner's signing was not confirmed.

Warner was one of the few stars that the company chose to feature without a contract. The report also suggests that about 90 percent of the talent on the roster holds a contract with MLW. Despite his AEW debut, he is scheduled for MLW dates.

Mance Warner defeated Serpentico on AEW Dark Elevation

The 33-year-old made his AEW debut today against Serpentico on AEW Dark Elevation.

Warner looked in rampant mode as it did not take long to pin his opponent. In the dying stages of the match, he hit Serpentico with a massive clothesline and followed it up with a knee to his face. Gaining full control over the match, Warner applied a DDT for the three count.

Following the bout, AEW released a promo for Warner's match against Jon Moxley on Friday's Rampage. Warner appeared to be pumped up in the clip as he sent out a warning to the Interim World Champion. He stated that the battle for gold will be a "fight" and stressed on the word to make it prominent.

Warner was also in action at "Ric Flair's Last Match" on July 31st as he won the Bunkhouse Battle Royale.

