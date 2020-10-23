Another star confirms that he has officially signed with AEW

As confirmed during an exclusive interview with Gary Cassidy of Inside The Ropes Wrestling, Serpentico has officially signed a contract with AEW.

Serpentico, aka Jon Cruz, is now All Elite. The masked wrestler even revealed that he has been under an AEW deal for the past few months. 'Snakeman' spoke about the welcoming environment of AEW and how he is glad to be a part of an ambitious project.

"SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I've been under a deal for a few months now. This is going to sound like I'm playing favourites because I work for the company now but I'm beyond grateful to work for a company that cares so much for the people that work for them. Before signing I was already made to feel at home. Everyone has been very welcoming and you can practically go to anyone for advice/pointers/critiques and they all have been so helpful. It never comes from a negative place. They really want the company to grow and I'm glad to be part of the team."

Serpentico made his AEW debut on the Dark episode of March 18th earlier this year in a tag team match. It should be noted that Serpentico wrestled under the 'Jon Cruz' moniker during her AEW debut.

He finally introduced the Serpentico gimmick to the AEW masses in May on an episode of Dark. Serpentico's biggest AEW moment thus far has been main eventing Chris Jericho's 30th Anniversary edition of Dynamite. Serpentico teamed up with Luther, collectively known as Chaos Project, in a match against Le Champion and Jake Hager.

While Serpentico has primarily been featured on AEW Dark, he could get more opportunities on Dynamite moving forward.

Serpentico reveals how he got into AEW

During the ITR Wrestling interview, Serpentico also revealed how his AEW journey started. 'Snakeman' opened up about his fears of possibly wrestling his last match due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on pro wrestling.

The last few months have been quite surreal. I was actually contacted in March to come in and do an enhancement match for AEW Dark. I honestly thought it would've ended up being my last match ever considering the state of the pandemic and its effect on professional wrestling at the time. In all, I thought it was a poetic way to go out – being able to wrestle one of my friends in QT Marshall & the legendary Dustin Rhodes. If that was my last match, then it would've been pretty cool. One match lead to another, then another and another and now here we are, six months later; I've been able to say I've had a lot of career highlights in such a small timespan that I'm still trying to wrap my head around them.