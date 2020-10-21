Excalibur and Taz welcomed the viewers to a 'gargantuan' edition of AEW Dark! Yes, the card for this week featured 16 matches. 16!

The show also featured a big turn as Allie ended her alliance with QT Marshall to reunite with her 'family'.

#1. Shawn Spears (W/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Christopher Daniels on AEW Dark

Your opening match of the night sees @Perfec10n vs. @facdaniels in singles action!



Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/CjvNuT9NBE pic.twitter.com/3YHb4K8lef — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2020

Both men jockeyed for position in the first match on AEW Dark. They engaged in some mat work before going back to the arms and headlocks. Spears was in the mood to show off as he did a cartwheel and went out for a high-five with Tully Blanchard.

Daniels took Shawn Spears down with a big clothesline, and it was now his time to bring out the taunts. Daniels strutted in the ring as Spears rolled to the outside. Daniels took Spears out with a crossbody.

Daniels continued the assault on the outside. Spears took control after ramming Daniels into the steel barricade before following it up with a neck breaker on the floor. Spears worked on Daniels' head with the stomps and knees as the announcers highlighted Daniels' neck troubles as Spears took off his knee pad.

Daniels moved out, and he unleashed a series of punches on Spears. Shawn avoided being sent to the corner, and he slammed Daniels' head into the mat with a short DDT.

Spears got Daniels up for the Death Valey Driver. The Fallen Angel countered with a faceplant. Daniels rallied for a comeback as he took Spears down with a few strikes.

Advertisement

Daniels got a two count before sending Spears to the outside. Back in the ring, Daniels got a diving crossbody from the top rope for a near fall. Spears reversed an Angel's Wing's into a DVD, but his finisher was also countered.

The sequence ended with a near fall for Daniels.

Daniels went for a springboard, but Spears caught him in midair and delivered the C4 for the win on AEW Dark.

Result: Shawn Spears def. Christopher Daniels on AEW Dark

Grade: A

Spears delivered another C4 after the bell. Spears wasn't done, but Scorpio Sky hit the ring. Spears backed off before hitting one of the pyro guys near the ramp with a big left.

#2. KiLynn King vs. Brandi Rhodes (w/ Dustin Rhodes) on AEW Dark

Next up on Dark sees @KiLynnKing vs. @TheBrandiRhodes in singles action!



Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/CjvNuT9NBE pic.twitter.com/LYEDxZFRuP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2020

King and Rhodes locked up in the middle of the ring as they worked on the arms.

King took Brandi Rhodes with an inverted toe hold before going for the hammerlock. Rhodes responded with a side headlock takedown. They exchanged crucifix pin attempts. More quick pins exchanged, and the sequence ended in a statement. Back to square one!

Advertisement

King dropped Rhodes with a big shoulder tackle. Rhodes replied with a deep arm drag followed by a running back elbow in the corner for the two-count.

Johnny Hungie in the house! John Silver showed up with a sign, and he made his intentions clear of wanting to appear on 'A Shot of Brandi.'

Rhodes picked up the win with the big pump kick on AEW Dark.

Result: Brandi Rhodes def. KiLynn King on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Another win for Brandi didn't go down well with the fans watching the show.

#3. David Ali vs. Ricky Starks on AEW Dark

The third match of the night sees @YourSaviorALI taking on @starkmanjones in singles action!



Watch #AEWDark NOW via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/CjvNuT9NBE pic.twitter.com/XPmPani3Pu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2020

Ricky Starks' theme song is a thing of beauty!

Anyway, the match got underway, and Starks wasn't taking his competition too seriously. Ali had some fire in him, but Starks shut it down with a big slam to the mat.

Taz noted that Starks' strength and power were underrated. Starks punished Ali with chops and forearm strikes.

Absolute looked comfortable despite Ali's attempts to fight back with a few strikes. Ali went up to the top and took Starks down with a missile dropkick. Starks got control of the match again with a running kick to the face.

Advertisement

Starks ended the match with the Roshambo!

Result: Ricky Starks def. David Ali on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Starks proceeded to join Excalibur and Taz on the commentary table.