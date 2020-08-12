Brian Pillman Jr. has made his name wrestling in the indies scene. Wrestling under the name of his father, Brian Pillman Jr. has a lot to live up to, but at the moment, given the choice between going to WWE or going to AEW, Pillman Jr. revealed that he would go to AEW, during his interview with Stephanie Chase of Sportskeeda.

Brian Pillman Jr. on choosing AEW over WWE

Brian Pillman Jr. revealed that he, like a lot of other wrestlers, had dreams of going to WWE at some point in his career, but before he could do that, he wanted to make his name in the indies.

"Yeah, I mean everybody dreams of eventually going there, but in the world of today, I always wanted to go out and pay my dues and always wanted to earn my spot there. I didn't want to go there and think that I was given a favour or anything. I wanted to go there with the right mindset, feeling that I earned it and had paid my dues in the indies and stuff. I think MLW has given me a good opportunity to learn my style of TV working and the TV-style."

Going on to talk about AEW, Brian Pillman Jr. talked about how there were fewer hoops to jump through in AEW, and more opportunities for younger talent than there was in WWE at the moment.

"I got a whole toolbox full of stuff that would be applicable in either company and in whatever style that either company wants to put me in. But if you ask a lot of people, most people in my generation, a lot of them will say they want to go to AEW. That's no hard feelings against WWE, WWE is the pinnacle and it's the top, and it's not going anywhere. However, at the same time, AEW has given a lot of younger people a lot of opportunities. There are not as many hoops to jump through or ceilings to break through. Basically to put it plainly, it's good that there are more companies. It's good that there is competition. I have always been of that renegade rebel sort of guy, I never liked taking orders as a kid. I have been focused and critical of myself and I think AEW might be a better fit because of the creative freedom."

While Pillman Jr. did clarify that he meant no disrespect to WWE, it was evident that AEW was his first choice wrestling promotion in the future.