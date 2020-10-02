Butcher and Blade reveal surprising offer AEW made to them

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Butcher seized control of his opportunity and challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. He lost, but he came close to getting an important win. The Butcher and The Blade were recently a part of the AEW Unrestricted podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc) with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards, talked about how they signed with AEW and how surprised they were to get a contract offer when they did.

The Butcher and The Blade reveal they were surprised at their AEW contract offer

The Butcher and The Blade, during their appearance on AEW Unrestricted, revealed that they were not expecting permanent contracts with AEW after their match teaming up with MJF against DDP, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes at Bash at the Beach.

The Butcher revealed that he was really surprised when they were brought back by AEW on the show, without full-time contracts and then found out that they were facing DDP at Bash at the Beach.

"It was the craziest thing. Well, I got a week and half to do the UK tour [and] come back. I missed one show, and then AEW brought us back. It was like the craziest thing. We were just doing per appearance stuff, and then we knew we were doing Bash At The Beach with DDP."

Blade went on to add that they felt that it would be their last match in AEW, but that was not the case at all.

"We of course thought, we were like, 'oh, maybe that's it.' DDP was the last match, but then it was that night they offered us full-time contracts."

The duo have been regularly appearing on AEW, and are currently part of the 'Family' faction with Eddie Kingston and The Lucha Bros.

