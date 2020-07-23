Eddie Kingston: 5 things you didn't know about Cody Rhodes' AEW Dynamite challenger

On July 23rd, 2020, Eddie Kingston answered Cody's open challenge for the TNT Championship. The challenge initially came about when Eddie Kingston challenged Cody at the recent No Holds Barred Deathmatch Drive-In event a couple of weeks back.

Before his match with Cody, Kingston gave a powerful and moving promo, during which, he shared details about his journey and what he has worked so hard to achieve. That has also seen a resurgence in his value. He addressed Cody and Arn Anderson, and told them why he is there before the match began.

Eddie Kingston shared with Cody that he was there because Cody's boss, Tony Khan, invited him there. That invitation prompted him to not only answer the challenge but also propose a stipulation for the challenge. Kingston said that he would face Cody and wanted to make the match an anything-goes contest. Cody agreed, and the two faced each other in an absolute battle. Whether it was the stiffest of slaps or the hardest of punches, Cody and Eddie Kingston continued to come at one another with everything they had.

Thank you @TheArnShow but I still didn't get the job done so time to work harder. https://t.co/EYjnlP8Rsx — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) July 23, 2020

Despite not walking away as the winner of the match, he came out of it with a newfound respect for the champion. But what we don't know about Eddie Kingston is that he's far more accomplished than many thought he was.

#5. Eddie Kingston appeared on WWE Network as part of the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show

EVOLVE's 10-year anniversary

While fans of AEW may have seen Eddie Kingston for the first time tonight, that isn't to say its the first time he's appeared on television. In fact, AEW's biggest rival promotion, WWE have footage of Kingston.

During the special show- EVOLVE's 10th Anniversary- Eddie Kingston appeared. It was a live stream of the event, and it was a fantastic moment to see the long traveled veteran appear on the show. EVOLVE has been home to the likes of Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and Matt Riddle, but the appearance of Eddie Kingston was a pleasant surprise.

Fans would be hard-pressed to find someone as violent and outspoken in today's wrestling world that appears on the WWE network and not be employed by the company. One of the most notable things about Kingston's appearance had nothing to do with what he did in the ring but what he said on the way to the ring.