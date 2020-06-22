AEW's QT Marshall discusses his experience training WWE's "knuckleheadish" Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has proven himself in WWE, but what does his former AEW trainer think of him?

QT Marshall talked favorably of his former student and how he went through training.

QT Marshall is a veteran in the wrestling scene and seems to have found a new lease on life in AEW, where he has become an integral part of the Nightmare Family. Together with Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall appears as The Natural Nightmares on AEW. On the other side of things, Matt Riddle made his debut on WWE SmackDown last week where he had an incredible impact by defeating the WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match.

During the most recent edition of The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, QR Marshall talked about his experience in training Matt Riddle and helping him make the transition from MMA to wrestling, and eventually becoming a part of WWE.

AEW wrestler QT Marshall on training WWE's Matt Riddle

QT Marshall revealed that while he was at Monster Factory and realized that he was not going to be taking part as a full-time wrestler anymore, he offered to help train some of the younger wrestlers who were passing through. Of these, he mentioned the then-future WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, Matt Riddle.

While Matt Riddle has made an extremely impressive debut on WWE SmackDown recently, at that time, he was still new to the business. QT Marshall talked about training him and said that he was a prodigy from the beginning and as he was always a fan of professional wrestling, it also helped during his training. Marshall admitted that Matt Riddle could be 'knuckleheadish' at times but he was good at what he did.

"He was a prodigy because he was a giant fan of pro wrestling which helps. He also wasn't getting smashed in the face like he was in UFC so he was really easy to coach. He was a little knuckleheadish with some of the stuff he did back then but he's a good kid."

AEW's Natural Nightmare's QT Marshall went on to say that Matt Riddle, even then was not a 'yes man' and was working in doing what he could to improve. QT Marshall also said that at only 4 months into training, he had an 18-minute match against Matt Riddle.

"He's not just a 'yes man' and if you're a 'yes man' all the time, it's great but you're not happy. Then it will end up coming out in the end and you can't have that happen."