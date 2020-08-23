Ivelisse and Diamante win AEW Women's Tag Team Cup

Tonight on AEW Dynamite we saw history made as the first-ever winners of the 2020 Deadly Draw AEW Women's Tag Team Cup were crowned.

In the finals of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup, the tag team of Ivelisse and Diamante faced off against The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie). As always, The Nightmare Sisters were accompanied to the ring by members of The Nightmare Family, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall.

After a back and forth matchup, Ivelisse got the victory for her tag team, with a stiff kick to the head of Allie for the victory to become the inaugural winners of The Deadly Draw AEW Women's Tag Team Cup.

Ivelisse and Diamante would celebrate their victory on the entrance ramp with AEW Women's Tag Team Cup trophy, along with individual medals for both Ivelisse and Diamante.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was quick to offer his congratulations to both Ivelisse and Diamante for their AEW Women's Tag Team Cup victory:

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Deadly Draw AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament tonight on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @DiamanteLAX + @RealIvelisse!"

Congratulations to the winners of the 2020 Deadly Draw AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament tonight on #AEWDynamite on TNT, @DiamanteLAX + @RealIvelisse! pic.twitter.com/pmKBa8GTA4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 23, 2020

AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament

The 2020 Deadly Draw AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament consisted of 16 female All Elite Wrestling wrestlers.

Through a random drawing, the 16 participants would then be split into eight tag teams and compete to become the inaugural winners of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup and capture the coveted trophy.

Advertisement

After competing against each other on a previous episode of AEW Dynamite, long-time friends and rivals Ivelisse and Diamante were paired up to be tag team partners for the tournament.

Diamante and Ivelisse defeated Dasha and Rachel Ellering in the Quarterfinals, Anna Jay and Tay Conti in the Semifinals and completed the tournament by defeating Brandi Rhodes and Allie in the finals tonight on AEW Dynamite.

Did you enjoy the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament? Would you like to see the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup tournament return next year in All Elite Wrestling?