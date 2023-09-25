Jon Moxley could betray Blackpool Combat Club and form a new faction if former world champion debuts in AEW 

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is currently on the shelf recovering from a recent injury, but could he betray the Blackpool Combat Club upon his return if an old friend of his joins All Elite Wrestling?

Moxley suffered a mild concussion during his recent AEW International Championship match with Rey Fenix, meaning that Mox will be out of action for an unknown amount of time. This also means that he will miss the upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1, marking the first time Mox will miss an AEW pay-per-view since Full Gear 2021.

While he's away from TV, another development outside of AEW could result in a friend of his debuting for the company in his absence. That friend is former Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan.

Callihan's contract with Impact Wrestling is set to expire on October 1, and given his history with Jon Moxley as part of the Switchblades tag team, as well as the Switchblade Conspiracy, which also featured current WWE Superstar Joe Gacy, it could lead to Jon turning his back on the Blackpool Combat Club.

If he does turn his back on the BCC and side with Sami, he can finally reunite with Eddie Kingston, who has made it very clear that he doesn't like Bryan Danielson and despises Claudio Castagnoli. Jon Moxley has strayed away from his heelish antics in recent weeks, and with Eddie's popularity and the ovation Sami would get on arrival, a new faction could be very exciting.

It would also lead to the inevitable Moxley vs. BCC feud, which could stretch into things like Anarchy in the Arena, Blood and Guts, or even a Stadium Stampede match at next year's All In. While the Blackpool Combat Club has been great for Jon Moxley so far, a new look Switchblade Conspiracy could prove to be even more popular than the BCC.

When will Jon Moxley return from injury?

As mentioned before, Jon Moxley suffered a minor concussion during his match with Rey Fenix on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. But the question now is when he could possibly return.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave insight into when Mox could return. Meltzer stated that due to the fact it is a concussion, it will entirely depend on when Jon can pass protocol tests.

Meltzer noted that because Moxley will have to pass some tests before he can return to action, he could be back next week, or he could be out for the rest of the year, but right now, no one knows.

