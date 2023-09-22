Reported timeline for Jon Moxley's return to AEW disclosed

Jon Moxley's recent concussion had many fans worried about his future in pro wrestling. According to a report, his return might not be too far off.

Currently, it's still unclear when exactly Moxley suffered a concussion during his recent match with Rey Fenix. However, many have criticized Fenix, claiming he might have worsened the injury.

According to the recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Jon Moxley's return is still uncertain and based on whether he passes protocol tests.

"Moxley was feeling better when he got to the back and they gave him tests and called it a minor concussion. As with all concussions, his return is based on passing protocol tests. It could be a week and it could be much longer."

Expand Tweet

Some fans have blamed the referee for Jon Moxley's injury and insisted that he could have prevented it from happening. Surprisingly, former WWE Superstar Ryback recently came out in defense of the official and explained who could be at fault.

Missed out on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Rey Fenix reportedly got some heat backstage after his match with Jon Moxley

While fans were openly criticizing Fenix for seemingly continuing the match while Moxley was injured, it seems the roster backstage also took issue.

According to Dave Meltzer, the AEW locker room was not happy about Rey Fenix continuing the match. However, Meltzer also claimed that Fenix was unaware of the injury.

"It was noted that Fenix took heat in a lot of places for hurting him with his finisher when it was totally safe. He noted that because he wasn’t knocked out and could still wrestle, Fenix and Knox didn’t realize he was hurt, nor did the doctor."

Expand Tweet

Luckily, it doesn't seem like Moxley's injury was as serious as it could have been. Unfortunately, he will still be absent from television and competition for quite some time.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star