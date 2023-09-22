AEW star got heat "from a lot of places" for seemingly hurting Jon Moxley - Reports

Jon Moxley recently sustained an injury when he defended the AEW International Championship at Dynamite Grand Slam. According to reports, his opponent, Rey Fenix, got heat backstage due to his role in it all.

Fans have notably been upset with the outcome of the match largely due to the belief that Fenix delivered a second piledriver to an already concussed Moxley. However, according to Dave Meltzer, this might not be how things happened.

According to the recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Rey Fenix was not aware that Jon Moxley was injured at all.

"It was noted that Fenix took heat in a lot of places for hurting him with his finisher when it was totally safe. He noted that because he wasn’t knocked out and could still wrestle, Fenix and Knox didn’t realize he was hurt, nor did the doctor."

WWE/WCW veteran Stevie Richards recently reviewed the match to discover where exactly the concussion occurred. However, AEW shockingly copyright-struck his video, resulting in a response from the veteran.

The report also alleged that Jon Moxley made the call to end the match

While the exact moment Jon Moxley was injured is still unknown, according to another report from Dave Meltzer, the piledrivers were not the cause and did not hurt him.

The report continued, noting that the match was ended when Moxley realized he was hurt.

"In hindsight, because of the risk of a second concussion so shortly after the first, the best thing should have been to stop the match, but since he was working seemingly fine, nobody knew that. Actually, when Moxley realized he was messed up, he called right then for the finish."

It remains to be seen when Jon Moxley will make a return to AEW, but at this stage, it at least seems as if his injury was not too serious. Unfortunately, this marks another injury in All Elite Wrestling during a year of many sidelines.

