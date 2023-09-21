Former WWE star comes in support of Jon Moxley after recent botch

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has shown support for Jon Moxley after a recent botch in his match at AEW Grand Slam.

The name in question is Ryback, who defended Jon Moxley after he suffered a concussion in his match on the special episode of Dynamite.

Jon Moxley defended his AEW International title against Rey Fenix in a hard-hitting match. However, during the climax of the bout, Fenix hit Moxley with a piledriver which led to a botched pin. The lead-up to the finish has received a significant amount of criticism.

Over on Twitter, The former WWE star came in support of Jon Moxley.

"It’s really easy to blast a referee over a 3 count, but it’s literally the toughest thing and they have no way of knowing if someone is not going to kick out of a planned spot, especially in this case. Mistakes happen and they’re unfortunate, but if anything moves like this shouldn’t be performed and thank God Mox is ok considering. I personally loathe all variations of pile drivers and they’re not worth it and don’t increase ratings. They never did and never will and there’s plenty of other moves that are increasingly safer," tweeted Ryback.

Expand Tweet

Ryback reveals he almost got fired from WWE because of CM Punk

The former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently recalled how former AEW star CM Punk almost got him fired from WWE.

Speaking on Ryback TV Official, The Big Guy revealed how CM Punk and Paul Heyman once tried to get rid of him as they went and complained to Vince McMahon.

"I remember walking down the hallway to Vince's office, CM Punk and Paul Heyman are coming towards me and I see they had came from Vince's office. Punk and Heyman both had a s**t-eating grin on their face and Punk just smirks at me and goes Good Luck... He's [Vince McMahon] not in a good mood. Punk and Heyman had just left. God knows what they had just got done telling him."

The former WWE star also recalled the conversation he had with Vince McMahon:

"We sit down and Vince is furious with me... He goes I don't know if I should send you to NXT... I looked him dead in the eyes, right dead in the eyes, verbatim and I said, Well f*****g send me back down to developmental... Fragile Phil wanted me fired, wanted me off the roster, wanted me gone. He did not like the threat of Ryback." (From 2:40 to 4:35)

Did you enjoy Ryback's run in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star