"Fragile Phil wanted me fired" - CM Punk almost got former Intercontinental Champion fired from WWE

CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since he abruptly left WWE in 2014. The former World Champion's recent actions also got him fired from AEW after All In. Recently, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback revealed how Punk once almost got him fired from World Wrestling Entertainment.

In 2012, CM Punk was one of the biggest stars in the company when he held the WWE Championship for over a year on Monday Night RAW. However, problems often followed the Straight Edge Superstar regardless of the promotion.

Speaking on Ryback TV Official, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed how Punk and Heyman once tried to get rid of The Big Guy as the two stars went and complained to Vince McMahon. Check it out:

"I remember walking down the hallway to Vince's office, CM Punk and Paul Heyman are coming towards me and I see they had came from Vince's office. Punk and Heyman both had a s**t-eating grin on their face and Punk just smirks at me and goes Good Luck... He's [Vince McMahon] not in a good mood. Punk and Heyman had just left. God knows what they had just got done telling him."

Ryback recalled the conversation he had with Vince McMahon and claimed CM Punk wanted him gone from the company.

"We sit down and Vince is furious with me... He goes I don't know if I should send you to NXT... I looked him dead in the eyes, right dead in the eyes, verbatim and I said, Well f*****g send me back down to developmental... Fragile Phil wanted me fired, wanted me off the roster, wanted me gone. He did not like the threat of Ryback." (From 2:40 to 4:35)

The Big Guy also claimed that John Cena did warn him about Punk before all of this went down. Fortunately, Vince McMahon didn't want to fire or demote Ryback and kept him on the main roster.

CM Punk faced Ryback inside Hell in a Cell twice in WWE

In 2012, Ryback went on a dominant undefeated streak for a while and built momentum heading into a title match against CM Punk. The two met inside Hell in a Cell and Punk won with the help of Brad Maddox.

Later, Punk went on to feud with other stars on WWE RAW for a while. Meanwhile, Ryback feuded with The Shield before turning heel after WrestleMania 29.

After his heel turn, Ryback teamed up with Curtis Axel on WWE RAW, and Punk turned face after his feud with The Undertaker. The two met inside Hell in a Cell once again and Punk defeated Ryback and Paul Heyman.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

