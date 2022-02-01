5 Formidable wrestling stars who were defeated by WWE's Dean Ambrose and AEW's Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is a former AEW Champion, and Dean Ambrose is a former WWE Champion. Regardless of the obvious physical differences, Jonathan Good has portrayed both these characters.

Ambrose debuted in WWE alongside The Shield in 2012. With his partners Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, Ambrose earned the favor of fans around the world. Ambrose would go on to win multiple championships before leaving WWE in 2019.

On May 25 2019, Jon Moxley debuted on the inaugural episode of AEW. Since his debut he's become one of the biggest stars in the promotion. The Moxley name was used during Good's initial run with FCW as well as on the independent circuit.

This list will dive into 5 wrestlers Jonathan Good defeated while as Moxley and Ambrose, totalling 10 wrestlers.

5. Jon Moxley: Minoru Suzuki - AEW Dynamite September 8th 2021

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho Appearance Announced For 9/8 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card bit.ly/3ndXzfk Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, Ruby Soho Appearance Announced For 9/8 AEW Dynamite, Updated Card bit.ly/3ndXzfk https://t.co/xh0ZRZTVpI

NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki went after Moxley in late 2021 while on his "US Tour."

Suzuki and Moxley brawled in a heated exchange, even though the bout didn't last very long.

The NJPW star took a couple of heavy bumps from Moxley, resulting in some heavy bleeding. However, Suzuki isn't known as one of Japan's most dangerous fighters for nothing.

Moxley walked away with a hard-earned win in the end as the match left him struggling to catch his breath.

5. Dean Ambrose: Sheamus - WWE Monday Night RAW November 20th 2017

After defeating The New Day, The Shield set their sights on regaining their WWE Tag Team Championships.

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins would pursue the then-champions, Sheamus and Cesaro. The two teams faced each other one on one in a weekly back and forth before ultimately having a slew of tag team matches. The Lunatic Fringe defeated the Celtic Warrior during their November 20th match.

Sheamus seemed to have had the upperhand on Ambrose in the first half. The Shield member stole the win after Rollins took Cesaro out at ringside, distracting Sheamus long enough to hit Dirty Deeds. Unfortunately, this match would be the last time they wrestled before Ambrose's exit in 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell