Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) says leaving WWE for AEW was "a shot in the dark"

Multi-time world champion Jon Moxley was one of the earliest talents to jump ship from WWE to AEW. He recently shared that choosing a new promotion over an established one was a considerable risk.

Moxley had a successful run in WWE since day one. He has held every major title in the promotion. He was the Eighth Grand Slam Champion and also a one-time Money in the Bank winner. He successfully cashed it in to win his first world title.

In 2012, Moxley made his main roster debut for WWE along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The trio called themselves The S.H.I.E.L.D. During his final years in the promotion, the Lunatic Fringe feuded with his former tag team partner, the Visionary. Unfortunately, he was not happy with the creative and requested his release.

A few months later, the former WWE Champion showed up on AEW and quickly reached the top of the mountain. Moxley is the only wrestler to hold the world title three times. He is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Jon Moxley was a guest on The Justin Kenner Show. During the interview, the three-time AEW World Champion shared that he took a huge gamble in deciding to jump ship, not only for himself but also for everyone who made the choice of signing with the promotion.

"It was a risk for everybody. Me and Chris [Jericho] always joked that we were getting in the raft and going down the river. We had no idea what was going to come. It was all just a shot in the dark, but we all had faith," Jon Moxley said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jon Moxley says his success in WWE helped elevate AEW

While speaking on the same interview, Moxley mentioned that his success in WWE has had a lasting impact in the business, and his arrival elevated AEW. He mentioned that he loves working there and would ride or die for the promotion.

"If I have a lasting impact on the business, it would probably be that I helped AEW get off the ground, and I absolutely refuse to let this place ever go to hell. I will ride or die with this place. I won't ever let it go downhill or suck or anything like that.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Jon Moxley is currently in a feud with Hangman Adam Page. This past week on Dynamite, he defeated the former AEW World Champion in a one-on-one match.

