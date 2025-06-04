Jon Moxley to kick ex-WWE star out of Death Riders if he loses at AEW Fyter Fest 2025? Looking at the possibility

AEW star Jon Moxley could evict a Death Rider from the faction following a huge defeat. The Purveyor of Violence hasn't been able to gain dominance for many weeks. The Death Riders' downfall started when they lost the AEW World Trios Championship to The Opps. Their latest loss came in the Anarchy In The Arena match against the babyface team at Double or Nothing.

Claudio Castagnoli, one of the key members of the Death Riders, has been known for destroying his opponents. However, he too couldn't make an impact in the past weeks. He has a chance to redeem his mistakes by winning a match. He will be involved in a Fatal Four-Way contest on Dynamite's Fyter Fest 2025 this week.

The Death Rider will go against Kenny Omega, Mascara Dorado, and Brody King for the International Championship. If Castagnoli suffers another defeat, Jon Moxley could replace him with Gabe Kidd, one of the newest allies of the Death Riders. The NJPW star has played a crucial role in recent weeks with his timely interventions. The reigning AEW World Champion could easily replace the former WWE Superstar with him.

Jon Moxley receives a message from Mark Briscoe

The AEW World Champion is set to face Mark Briscoe on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. Ahead of the show, the latter sent a chilling message to the Death Rider.

While sharing his thoughts about this match, Briscoe said that he would beat Jon Moxley in front of his family.

"Moxley you can try to take the easy way out all you want but I'm gonna do it like a man, and Wednesday night I'm gonna have the wife line the kids up one by one in front of the TV, they're gonna watch daddy whoop a man's a**, you understand what I'm saying? So, get ready to man up!" he said.

It will be interesting to see who will win the upcoming contest.

