"They're gonna watch daddy whoop a man's a*s" - Major name vows to take revenge against Jon Moxley after getting choked out by AEW World Champion

The AEW World Champion automatically carries a target on his back, but Jon Moxley has more than just a few top acts gunning for him these days. Moxley has made new enemies during The Death Riders' reign of terror in AEW, but one familiar face just revealed an unfortunate personal story while issuing a warning.

The Pureyor of Violence led The Death Riders and The Young Bucks to an Anarchy in the Arena loss to top AEW babyfaces at Double or Nothing, thanks in part to Mark Briscoe. Dynamite then saw Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir defeat Briscoe, Mike Bailey, and Willow Nightingale by referee stoppage when Moxley had Briscoe in a choke. Briscoe later challenged Moxley, and now they will do battle in a non-title match at Fyter Fest on Wednesday.

The tag team veteran pulled his Bobcat tractor into the barn to kick off his viral promo, saluting the working man to start the work week. Briscoe quickly shifted to Moxley, pointing to their similar career paths and time in CZW. The 40-year-old then recalled an unfortunate moment at home with his four sons, who are aged five, four, two, and one. Mark seemingly referenced the tragic 2023 passing of his legendary brother, Jay Briscoe.

"My five-year-old boy said, 'Daddy, did you quit last night when that man was choking you? Did you quit?' I said, 'Son, hell no, I ain't quit, and I will never quit, no matter what. That's not what we do, we don't quit! It was a referee stoppage, that happens.' But now my kids are sitting there questioning me, they're doubting me (...) 'Daddy, did you quit?' That hurt my heart more than anything (...) more than anything has hurt my heart in a long time. I said, 'No, son, we don't take the easy way out around here!' That's what you've been doing, man," Mark Briscoe said.

Briscoe continued and knocked Moxley for acting so tough when he could not do anything on his own, as he needed his minions to have his back. Briscoe then accused Moxley of taking the easy way out, and again mentioned his late brother before revealing his plans for Wednesday night.

"That's not what we do around here, that's not how Dem Boyz do it. 23 years as a tag team wrestler, 13-plus-time tag team champion, I could've quit the minute that my brother got up out of here and moved on up. I could've quit, I could've been done with this, but nah, I'm trying to show my kids it ain't no quit in us, that's not how we do. So, Moxley you can try to take the easy way out all you want but I'm gonna do it like a man, and Wednesday night I'm gonna have the wife line the kids up one by one in front of the TV, they're gonna watch daddy whoop a man's a*s, you understand what I'm saying? So, get ready to man up!" Briscoe said.

Moxley won his only singles bout against Briscoe in the Continental Classic on the 2023 Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite. Before last week, Mark and FTR fought The Blackpool Combat Club to a double count-out in a Fight To Honor Jay Briscoe at Final Battle 2023. Later, the babyfaces won a Fight Without Honor contest that same night.

Tony Khan hypes AEW Fyter Fest match

Tony Khan has been active on X this week to promote matches for AEW Fyter Fest on Wednesday. The All Elite Wrestling CEO also elaborated on the story behind Briscoe vs. Moxley.

"#AEWFyterFest 8ET/7CT, TBS + Max THIS WEDNESDAY, 6/4! AEW World Champion @JonMoxley vs Mark Briscoe. At #AEWDoN, @SussexCoChicken helped cost Death Riders the win! On #AEWDynamite Mox choked Briscoe out, but Mark didn’t quit! At Fyter Fest it will be Briscoe vs Moxley WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan wrote.

Fyter Fest will begin at 8 pm ET on TBS in the usual Dynamite timeslot. The second half of the special will then air as Collision at 10 pm ET, also on TBS.

