Jon Moxley to kick out major name from The Death Riders on AEW Dynamite next week? Exploring the chances

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 26, 2025 11:58 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley could remove a Death Riders member (Source-AEW's Claudio on X)

A Death Riders member might get kicked out by the former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, from the faction. The incident could take place after a major match next week on Dynamite.

The major AEW name, Wheeler Yuta could be kicked out of the Death Riders faction. Yuta joined the faction after betraying Bryan Danielson last year at WrestleDream and has been a vital member of the group ever since. However, with the addition of Daniel Garcia to the Death Riders recently, Jon Moxley might not need Yuta in the group anymore.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, Wheeler Yuta is slated to team with Marina Shafir for a mixed tornado tag match against the team of Darby Allin and Kris Statlander. As Yuta failed to recruit Statlander into the Death Riders, Moxley might already be unhappy. Hence, he will not be pleased with Yuta losing the mixed tag match on Dynamite.

If Wheeler Yuta ends up getting pinned by either Darby Allin or Kris Statlander on Dynamite, Moxley could declare him as the weak link of the group and kick him out. The Death Riders will still be stronger than ever, as Daniel Garcia recently joined with Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir already there. So Yuta might be useless for Moxley.

Jon Moxley accepted a major challenge for AEW WrestleDream

At the end of Dynamite this past Wednesday, Darby Allin showed up with a flamethrower to confront the Death Riders. At All Out 2025, Darby and Moxley went through a hellacious coffin match where Moxley secured the win. Allin is still not done with The Purveyor of Violence, as he challenged him for an 'I Quit' match for the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

During his exclusive backstage promo after Dynamite, Jon Moxley accepted Darby Allin's challenge for WrestleDream, saying he will make him quit to get rid of him.

AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view will take place on October 18 from St. Louis, and it remains to be seen what more matches will be announced for the event.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
