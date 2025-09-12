  • home icon
Jon Moxley to be kicked out of Death Riders in a shocking twist at AEW All Out 2025? Analyzing the possibility

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 12, 2025 03:50 GMT
Jon Moxley could be betrayed next week [Image Credits: Marina Shafir and AEW
Jon Moxley could be betrayed next week [Image Credits: Marina Shafir and AEW on X]

AEW star Jon Moxley has been the leader of the Death Riders for a year now. He carefully assembled the faction and helped them win championships. However, things have been going downhill for him since he lost the AEW World Championship. He will be facing Darby Allin at All Out in a Coffin match.

On this week's Dynamite, Daniel Garcia joined the Purveyor of Violence. After weeks of convincing, the former TNT Champion turned heel. He saved Jon Moxley from Darby Allin and went on to assault the Relentless star. Many fans are wondering why AEW decided to save the angle for a pay-per-view.

During All Out, Darby Allin could win the coffin match. In the aftermath, the Death Riders could betray Jon Moxley and crown Daniel Garcia as the one true king. This would be an interesting story as the Purveyor of Violence is more dangerous as a lone wolf.

Jon Moxley warns Darby Allin ahead of All Out

Allin has been determined to take out the former AEW World Champion for the past few months. He helped Hangman Page defeat the One True King.

While speaking in a backstage interview, Moxley stated that he will put the former TNT Champion on the ground at the pay-per-view.

"Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm gonna do it myself. You need to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Death Riders after they kick out the Purveyor of Violence.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
