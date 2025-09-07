  • home icon
Jon Moxley makes a huge announcement on his immediate AEW future

By Gaurav Singh
Published Sep 07, 2025
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley's immediate future announced (Source-AEW on X)

The former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley revealed his immediate future during the latest episode of Collision. Moxley's long-term feud will culminate in a big match after it has been made official by him.

Jon Moxley has had bad blood with Darby Allin for the past year. Darby was taken out by the Death Riders before his lengthy absence. The former TNT Champion made his return at All In Texas to get his retribution from Moxley during his World title match against Hangman Page. Darby managed to take Death Riders out of the match as well.

Darby Allin and Jon Moxley last collided during the multi-man lights out steel cage match at Forbidden Door 2025. Meanwhile, Moxley addressed his long-term rivalry with Darby on the most recent episode of Collision. The former AEW World Champion addressed Darby's recent challenge for a coffin match at All Out.

During his backstage promo on Collision, Moxley seemingly accepted Darby's challenge for All Out with the following statement:

"Darby, you know the problem? You just won't go away. So, I'm going to it myself. You're going to make room for the people I want to be around. Not the kind of people who need validation, the kind of people who want to be masters of the craft. You're a problem and I'll solve you. At All Out, I'm going to put you in the ground."
Jon Moxley secured the win in a rematch on Collision

In the opening match of the latest Collision episode, Jon Moxley squared off against Daniel Garcia. It was a rematch after Moxley beat Garcia in their previous encounter on Dynamite last week. The bout turned out to be hard-hitting and competitive as Garcia gave it his all and didn't back down. However, Moxley managed to defeat Garcia again.

Moxley and his Death Riders have been approaching Daniel Garcia for the past few weeks, as they seem to be trying to recruit him into the group. Only time will tell what's next in the story after Collision.

