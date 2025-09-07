Jon Moxley survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

The former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley prevailed after a tough battle on the most recent episode of Collision. Moxley competed in a rematch from last week to open the show.Following their encounter last week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley, along with his Death Riders, approached Daniel Garcia as if they wanted to recruit him. On Collision last week, Moxley yet again whispered something in Garcia's ear. However, Dani refused to reveal what the Death Rider said to him and went on to challenge him for a rematch.The rematch between Moxley and Daniel Garcia took place on the most recent episode of Collision. It was another hard-hitting bout like their previous encounter with Marina Shafir, also getting involved. At the end of a great match, Garcia came up short yet again despite giving his all, as Moxley managed to survive with a win.Before Moxley walked out after the match he directed Marina Shafir to do something, and she appreciated Daniel Garcia for his hard-hitting performance. Garcia also expressed his frustration before leaving, as he was dejected with the loss.Top AEW star has unfinished business with Jon MoxleyThe AEW star, Powerhouse Hobbs recently opened up on his unfinished business with Jon Moxley. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Hobbs recalled his match with Moxley during his early run in Tony Khan's promotion:“It’s almost like an older brother-big brother relationship. We do have some unfinished business. There are things that were supposed to happen earlier in my career with the match with me, him, and Darby. Due to COVID, it didn’t happen. Some people got COVID. It’s one of those relationships where when we have to go at it, we’ll go at it. There is still some unfinished business,” Hobbs said.Powerhouse Hobbs also disclosed his relationship with Moxley as the older brother-big brother. Only time will tell when the two will cross paths again.