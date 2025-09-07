Jon Moxley survives a massive scare on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 07, 2025 01:13 GMT
Jon Moxley AEW
Jon Moxley survived on Collision (Source-AEW on X)

The former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley prevailed after a tough battle on the most recent episode of Collision. Moxley competed in a rematch from last week to open the show.

Ad

Following their encounter last week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley, along with his Death Riders, approached Daniel Garcia as if they wanted to recruit him. On Collision last week, Moxley yet again whispered something in Garcia's ear. However, Dani refused to reveal what the Death Rider said to him and went on to challenge him for a rematch.

The rematch between Moxley and Daniel Garcia took place on the most recent episode of Collision. It was another hard-hitting bout like their previous encounter with Marina Shafir, also getting involved. At the end of a great match, Garcia came up short yet again despite giving his all, as Moxley managed to survive with a win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Before Moxley walked out after the match he directed Marina Shafir to do something, and she appreciated Daniel Garcia for his hard-hitting performance. Garcia also expressed his frustration before leaving, as he was dejected with the loss.

Top AEW star has unfinished business with Jon Moxley

The AEW star, Powerhouse Hobbs recently opened up on his unfinished business with Jon Moxley. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Hobbs recalled his match with Moxley during his early run in Tony Khan's promotion:

Ad
“It’s almost like an older brother-big brother relationship. We do have some unfinished business. There are things that were supposed to happen earlier in my career with the match with me, him, and Darby. Due to COVID, it didn’t happen. Some people got COVID. It’s one of those relationships where when we have to go at it, we’ll go at it. There is still some unfinished business,” Hobbs said.
Ad

youtube-cover

Powerhouse Hobbs also disclosed his relationship with Moxley as the older brother-big brother. Only time will tell when the two will cross paths again.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications