Top AEW champion says he has unfinished business with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been causing wreckage in AEW alongside the Death Riders for the past year. In his run as the top villain of the company, the former AEW World Champion has made a lot of enemies. Recently, a top champion said that he also has some unfinished business with Moxley, adding his name to the longstanding list of The Purveyor of Violence's nemeses.

AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs recently got candid about his relationship with Jon Moxley. Hobbs and Moxley have squared off twice in their career in All Elite Wrestling in 2024 and 2025. Despite their clashes, the two have yet to engage in a full-fledged feud. In his recent interview, Hobbs talked about this rivalry and its future.

Speaking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Hobbs said that he has a brother-like relationship with the Death Riders' leader. The AEW World Trios Champion suggested that he has some unfinished business with Moxley. The 34-year-old revealed that there was supposed to be a program between him, Jon, and Darby Allin. However, due to the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, it could not happen.

“It’s almost like an older brother-big brother relationship. We do have some unfinished business. There are things that were supposed to happen earlier in my career with the match with me, him, and Darby. Due to COVID, it didn’t happen. Some people got COVID. It’s one of those relationships where when we have to go at it, we’ll go at it. There is still some unfinished business.” [H/T Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

However, Powerhouse Hobbs believes that a feud with Jon Moxley is something likely to be explored in the future down the line. That said, only time will tell what AEW has in store for Hobbs from here on.

Jon Moxley will face Daniel Garcia on AEW Collision this week

Jon Moxley has been the focal point of AEW shows as of late. He has been battling multiple foes in the company at the same time. Most recently, he faced Daniel Garcia on Dynamite, where he picked up the win to continue his momentum.

However, it was later announced that Garcia will get his rematch against The Purveyor of Violence on the next edition of Collision. In an X post, All Elite Wrestling promoted this match to be a potential headliner for the show at the 2300 Arena later this week.

Following a heartbreaking defeat on Dynamite, The Dragon Slayer is more determined than ever to prove himself. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out in this huge clash on AEW Collision.

