  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Jon Moxley to be kicked out of Death Riders in shocking twist on AEW Dynamite next week? Analyzing the chances

Jon Moxley to be kicked out of Death Riders in shocking twist on AEW Dynamite next week? Analyzing the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 24, 2025 04:03 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X/Twitter]

AEW star Jon Moxley might not be a part of the Death Riders soon. The Purveyor of Violence assembled a team of vicious fighters last year, who dominated the lock room. Marina Shafir, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta terrorized AEW and played a significant role in helping retain Moxley's AEW World Championship.

Ad

Jon lost the title at All In: Texas to Hangman Page. The duo had a confrontation on tonight's episode of Dynamite and agreed to a rematch next Wednesday. However, the Cowboy stated that no one will be at ringside during their bout, which seems like a huge disadvantage for the former Moxley.

After his loss to Page, the Death Riders could pretend to sympathize with the One True King but end up attacking him. PAC, who has been injured over the past months, could also return and join the other faction mates. After multiple failures of Jon Moxley, the group might decide to kick him out and walk away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

An AEW star praises Jon Moxley and the Death Riders

Fans have criticized Jon Moxley and his army throughout the months due to their mediocre and repetitive tactics.

However, while speaking with Renee Paquette's Close Up, the Young Bucks' Matt Jackson said that the numbers increased when Moxley held the title.

“There’s one thing I would love to say to the fans. The Death Riders do not get enough credit for what they’ve done for this company in the last year. The crowd is up. The ratings are up. The houses are up. The fans are excited. That’s because of the Death Riders. I feel like they don’t get enough credit for what they’ve done for this place," he said.
Ad
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what will happen next week on Dynamite. Will Moxley get back his AEW World Championship? Only time will tell!

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications