Jon Moxley to be kicked out of Death Riders in shocking twist on AEW Dynamite next week? Analyzing the chances

AEW star Jon Moxley might not be a part of the Death Riders soon. The Purveyor of Violence assembled a team of vicious fighters last year, who dominated the lock room. Marina Shafir, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta terrorized AEW and played a significant role in helping retain Moxley's AEW World Championship.Jon lost the title at All In: Texas to Hangman Page. The duo had a confrontation on tonight's episode of Dynamite and agreed to a rematch next Wednesday. However, the Cowboy stated that no one will be at ringside during their bout, which seems like a huge disadvantage for the former Moxley.After his loss to Page, the Death Riders could pretend to sympathize with the One True King but end up attacking him. PAC, who has been injured over the past months, could also return and join the other faction mates. After multiple failures of Jon Moxley, the group might decide to kick him out and walk away.An AEW star praises Jon Moxley and the Death RidersFans have criticized Jon Moxley and his army throughout the months due to their mediocre and repetitive tactics.However, while speaking with Renee Paquette's Close Up, the Young Bucks' Matt Jackson said that the numbers increased when Moxley held the title.“There’s one thing I would love to say to the fans. The Death Riders do not get enough credit for what they’ve done for this company in the last year. The crowd is up. The ratings are up. The houses are up. The fans are excited. That’s because of the Death Riders. I feel like they don’t get enough credit for what they’ve done for this place,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen what will happen next week on Dynamite. Will Moxley get back his AEW World Championship? Only time will tell!