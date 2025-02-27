Jon Moxley to lose his cool at AEW star and kick him out of Death Riders after botch? Looking at the possibility

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his Death Riders faction have been one of the main focuses of the promotion for the past couple of months. However, Moxley could kick Wheeler Yuta out of the group after his major botch on this week's Dynamite.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Cope hunted down Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders. The faction did gain the upper hand at the hands of Cope, but things took a huge turn when The Rated-R Superstar moved out of the way and Marina Shafir took a brutal Busaiku Knee from Wheeler Yuta.

The segment ended with Cope hitting a con-chair-to on Claudio Castagnoli, as Willow Nightingale hit a brutal con-chair-to on Marina Shafir as their leader Jon Moxley looked on.

Wheeler Yuta's accidental botch will definitely make Jon Moxley mad and could result in the AEW World Champion kicking the youngster out of the faction. All Elite Wrestling can also capitalize on this opportunity and help turn Wheeler Yuta into a babyface, as this story could get him sympathy from the fans.

The Death Riders' Wheeler Yuta always looked up to former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson was a mentor to Wheeler Yuta when they were a part of the Blackpool Combat Club. The youngster showed his true colors by turning on The American Dragon and joining Jon Moxley's Death Riders faction alongside Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir.

In an interview with Aaron Machbitz, Wheeler Yuta revealed he always looked up to Bryan Danielson and appreciated his work in multiple promotions like ROH and WWE. He also takes great inspiration from Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal:

"Like I always looked up to Bryan Danielson, like I loved his stuff when he was on the independents, when he was in Ring of Honor, even like in WWE, I loved all that. It was awesome to watch him wrestling, and he was one of the guys that I wanted to emulate and be like. You think of [Jon] Moxley, Claudio [Castagnoli], [William] Regal, these are all guys that I really looked up to," said Yuta. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

We will have to wait and see if there will be some consequences for Wheeler Yuta after his botch on Marina Shafir this week on AEW Dynamite.

