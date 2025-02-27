  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Death Riders brutally attacked by female AEW star; new Cope alliance confirmed

Death Riders brutally attacked by female AEW star; new Cope alliance confirmed

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 27, 2025 03:30 GMT
Cope will face Jon Moxley at Revolution [Image Credits: AEW
Cope will face Jon Moxley at Revolution [Image Credits: AEW on X/Twitter]

The Death Riders were laid out by Cope and a top female star on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar made his intentions clear that he was looking to take out members of Jon Moxley's crew one by one. Last week, on Collision, he ambushed PAC. Recently, he and Willow Nightingale attacked two more members of The Death Riders.

Ad

Claudio Castagnoli was one of the two members who Cope hunted on tonight's Dynamite. The former TNT Champion was temporarily outnumbered by Wheeler Yuta, Shafir, and Castagnoli, but his ally Jay White came out to save him. The Rated-R Superstar then hit a Con-chair-to to the Swiss Superman. He also teased hitting the move on Maria, but the latter's enemy Willow interrupted him.

The former TBS Champion has had her differences with The Problem. Tonight, the former hit a Con-chair-to of her own to Shafir. Extremely furious, Moxley then took off from the arena even as all his soldiers were laid out in the middle of the ring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Later, Willow, Cope, and Jay White stood behind the ambulance in which the two Death Riders members were taken to a local medical facility.

It will be interesting to see who accompanies Jon Moxley during the AEW World Championship match at Revolution pay-per-view as The Rated-R Superstar successfully has taken out three members of the hitherto dominant faction.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी