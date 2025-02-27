Death Riders brutally attacked by female AEW star; new Cope alliance confirmed

The Death Riders were laid out by Cope and a top female star on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar made his intentions clear that he was looking to take out members of Jon Moxley's crew one by one. Last week, on Collision, he ambushed PAC. Recently, he and Willow Nightingale attacked two more members of The Death Riders.

Claudio Castagnoli was one of the two members who Cope hunted on tonight's Dynamite. The former TNT Champion was temporarily outnumbered by Wheeler Yuta, Shafir, and Castagnoli, but his ally Jay White came out to save him. The Rated-R Superstar then hit a Con-chair-to to the Swiss Superman. He also teased hitting the move on Maria, but the latter's enemy Willow interrupted him.

The former TBS Champion has had her differences with The Problem. Tonight, the former hit a Con-chair-to of her own to Shafir. Extremely furious, Moxley then took off from the arena even as all his soldiers were laid out in the middle of the ring.

Later, Willow, Cope, and Jay White stood behind the ambulance in which the two Death Riders members were taken to a local medical facility.

It will be interesting to see who accompanies Jon Moxley during the AEW World Championship match at Revolution pay-per-view as The Rated-R Superstar successfully has taken out three members of the hitherto dominant faction.

