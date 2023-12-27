Jon Moxley to pick up a major win after former WWE star's appearance on AEW Dynamite tonight? Looking at the chances

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will participate in a huge match this week on Dynamite. But could he pick up the win due to an unexpected assistance?

Moxley will take on Swerve Strickland and "Switchblade" Jay White on the New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite. It will be the final of the Continental Classic's Gold League.

All three men finished the league with 12 points and an identical head-to-head record. This resulted in a three-way match being booked to determine who will secure a spot in the match card of Worlds End on December 30.

One man in the match has something outside of the tournament to worry about. Swerve Strickland's former tag team partner, Keith Lee, has his eyes on him. Swerve In Our Glory officially disbanded last December, but a one-on-one match has yet to happen between the two men.

Lee defeated the Mogul Embassy's Brian Cage on the latest edition of Collision before cutting a promo with a cinder block in his hand. Strickland used the same weapon to attack The Limitless One when they went their separate ways.

Despite the Continental Classic having a strict 'no interference' rule for every match, three-way bouts usually have no disqualifications. If that's the case, Lee could make his presence felt by costing Strickland the tournament and handing the win to Jon Moxley in the process.

If Jon Moxley does win, who will he face at AEW Worlds End?

The Gold League final will mark the partial conclusion of the Continental Classic, as the Blue League final will also take place on tonight's Dynamite. The question is: if Jon Moxley wins, who will he face?

The Blue League final will feature Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon is seemingly the man for whom the Continental Classic was partly made, as he is unlikely to compete in a G1 Climax tournament in Japan before he stops wrestling full-time.

Danielson's opponent will be Eddie Kingston, Moxley's real-life close friend. The Mad King put his life's work on the line when he put the ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships up for grabs.

The tournament's winner will get both of Kingston's championships, as well as the AEW Continental Championship, forming the western equivalent of the Triple Crown Championship that was made famous in All Japan Pro Wrestling in the late 1980s.

