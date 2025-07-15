Jon Moxley to be replaced and kicked out of Death Riders on AEW Dynamite this week? Looking at the chances

Jon Moxley is no longer the AEW World Champion, having lost his belt at All In: Texas. While he is still a part of the Death Riders, fans have already started questioning whether he will be leaving the faction as well after recent developments.
Moxley had ruled the locker room with an iron fist during his time as the world champion, making sure that he was feared by the whole roster with his violent antics and plans. While he had been able to defend the title before, Hangman Adam Page was able to finally turn the odds and take him down to end his reign of tyranny. As such, Moxley's future is currently a matter of speculation.
Considering how the Death Riders seemingly place the highest value on physical prowess, Moxley may not be at the top of the food chain for them now. However, Gabe Kidd has proven to be a capable star so far, having taken down the likes of Katsuyori Shibata and even Hiroshi Tanahashi. If Moxley is no longer deemed fit to be a leader, the Death Riders might consider replacing him with Kidd this week on Dynamite.
Hangman Page broke his silence after defeating Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas
Hangman Page has certainly achieved something difficult as he took down Jon Moxley. He recently shared an emotional message after winning the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.
Taking to Bluesky, Hangman Adam Page revealed that he had not slept in four days. Nevertheless, he thanked his fans for all their support.
"Thank you for everything. I don't have the words to do the feeling justice because I haven't slept in four days, but I'll try to find them by Wednesday," Page wrote.
As of now, only time will tell what is next for Hangman Page in AEW.
