Hangman Page breaks social media silence after dethroning Jon Moxley at AEW All In 2025

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 14, 2025 09:01 GMT
&quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page created history at All In. (Image via AEW Facebook)
"Hangman" Adam Page created history at All In (Image via AEW on Facebook)

At All In 2025, "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship. This match was brutal and delivered as expected. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is now a two-time AEW World Champion.

Adam Page is not a regular social media user. He is inactive on popular platforms such as X/Twitter and Instagram. However, from time to time, he posts on Bluesky.

A few hours ago, the new world champion took to Bluesky to thank everyone for their support on his journey. Additionally, Page wrote that he hasn't slept in four days and will have a lot to say on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

"Thank you for everything. I don't have the words to do the feeling justice because I haven't slept in four days, but I'll try to find them by Wednesday," Page wrote.

AEW All In 2025 full results

At All In 2025, apart from Adam Page's victory, "Timeless" Toni Storm retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Moné, Dustin Rhodes became the new AEW TNT Champion, and more.

You can view the full results for the main show below.

  • TNT Championship Four-Way Match: Dustin Rhodes def. Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher & Sammy Guevara
  • Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay def. The Young Bucks with EVP titles on the line
  • Women’s Casino Gauntlet: Athena wins
  • AEW World Tag Team Championship Three-Way Match: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) def. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) and The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne)
  • AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm def. Mercedes Moné
  • AEW Unified Championship Match: AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada def. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega
  • AEW World Championship Match: "Hangman" Adam Page def. Jon Moxley
  • AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs & Katsuyori Shibata) def. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd
  • Men’s Casino Gauntlet: MJF won

All In 2025 took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Debangshu Nath

